Tallahassee woman raises concerns over 'racist language' in homeowners association contract

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A woman looking to buy a home in a Tallahassee neighborhood is expressing concern after seeing what she calls "restrictive racial language" in a homeowner's association document.

The covenant, written in the 1930's, still exists in HOA documents that must be signed when buying a home in the Betton Hills neighborhood.

According to the woman, there's language in the covenant saying only Caucasians can live in the area.

The woman, Annabelle Diaz, went to her attorney, Jami Campbell, and other community leaders and a press conference was held Monday to see what can be done to change the language.

Jami Campbell shares that after reading the contents of the H-O-A documents, her client, Annabelle Diaz felt hurt and concerned, "She experiences that discrimination when she saw that document on a property that she fell in love with. she experienced that discrimination. so how do we fix that? How do we avoid potential homeowners from feeling that again?"

Coleman says the reason this is being brought to light now, is because Diaz is Caucasian and her son is African-American, and she was confused if her son would be able to live on the property, given the clause. Diaz and her mother are French, and Coleman says the current language in the document causes individuals like Diaz to look elsewhere for a home.

Reverend B Holmes of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church hopes the community sees what needs to be done, "No one in BETTON Hills. No one in Tallahassee will applaud this kind of situation where it says only on Caucasians can live in the area."

One Tallahassee resident, Lilla Richardson, appalled by the covenant, "We should be Able to live where we want to live."

The document was deemed unconstitutional in 1948 and said to be expired in 1970, however, because of an easement in the document, the covenant is still active.

Coleman expresses, "I would think that we have come so far that we wouldn't have to be experiencing these things still but we're just not far enough."

Coleman says when she asked what could be done, the City of Tallahassee responded that it was a private matter and that the easement was not theirs. The easement is in regards to utilities, which is governed by the city.

But on Monday Deputy City Manager, Cynthia Barnett, says, "We want to work with Mrs. Diaz, with the neighborhood and work with the folks gathered here today to not only address what is happening in Betton but also what is happening in other neighborhoods if it should exist in those neighborhoods."

Many. like Reverend Holmes are distressed over the impact of these words, "This document brings about bad memories of when people were discriminated against because of race, color and religion."

Coleman, concerned for the future generations that are looking to purchase in the area, "When we think about our children we don't want them to have to experience the pain that we've experienced. We want them to evolve and become their best selves without the feeling that they are inferior and that is what this document does."

Now the group, is hoping to find a solutions to make this document inclusive for everyone.

The group is also creating a "task force" to try and come up with solutions, while also looking into whether or not other communities are affected by something similar.