Tallahassee woman set to stand trial for drunk driving charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee woman is set to stand trial for a deadly drunk driving crash more than five years after the incident.

Sarah Walker was given an October 21 trial date by a judge on Thursday morning.

Walker is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a bus of Florida High students returning from a track meet in April 2014.

The bus driver, William "Rusty" Fowler, was killed.

Walker's first trial ended in a mistrial and a second trial was delayed at the last minute.