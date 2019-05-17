Tallahassee's Love named to GCPL Team of the Week

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Soccer Club midfielder Pete Love has been named to the Gulf Coast Premier League Team of the Week, marking the first weekly honor for a member of TLHSC.

Love put home a free kick goal in the 87th minute to give Tallahassee a 2-1 lead last week in their inaugural regular season game against AFC Mobile, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Battle Lions play their first-ever league home game on Saturday against the Gulf Coast Rangers. First kick is set for 7 p.m. from the FSU Intramural Fields in Collegetown.