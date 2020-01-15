Pink Heals Tallahassee fire truck set on fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Fire Department says one of the community's "Pink Heals" firetrucks was set on fire around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the trucks parked at Universal Collision on Apalachee Parkway was damaged, TFD says. Firefighters who responded to the scene put out the fire.

The interior of the truck was burned out, so it's not drivable right now, TFD says. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

The truck is named after Ariel Gandy, who died of cancer at 18 years of age. It was donated in 2013, then restored and unveiled in 2016.

The trucks have been on the road, serving people in the community and raising awareness of terminal illnesses.

The truck serves as a rolling memorial, with signatures and love notes written by survivors and family of people who are still battling or have died from cancer.

Pink Heals is a non-profit organization. The money it raises goes to families who are battling cancer. It helps them pay rent, mortgage, electric bills and of course, treatment.

