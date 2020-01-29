Tallahassee's new ethics officer withdraws from consideration

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — After controversial posts from his Twitter profile surfaced, Keith Powell has withdrawn his name from consideration as the Tallahassee Independent Ethics Board's new Ethics Officer.

The board had unanimously selected Powell for the position, and he was slated to start his new role on February 3.

Powell says his comments were not made with malice, but they reflect his conservative views on various social and political issues.

“I am sorry if my past comments offended members of this community. This was never my intent,” Powell said. “I am a deeply religious man who wears my faith on my sleeve. For better or for worse, that is just who I am.”

For 32 years, I have had the honor to serve as an investigator with the Florida Commission on Ethics, and I have always done so with impartiality and professionalism. In this role, I have never been concerned with issues related to right versus left, but merely those involving right versus wrong.”

The ethics board's chairman, Bryan F. Smith, said he wishes Powell the best in the future.

“I thank Mr. Powell for his consideration and for taking the time to interview with our Board,” Smith said “Mr. Powell has exceptional credentials and qualifications, and I know he will succeed wherever he goes. I wish him the best.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.