Tallahassee's own Royce Lovett shares music and inspiration

By 
Posted: 
Updated: Fri 12:01 AM, Jan 17, 2020

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News
January 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Locals in Tallahassee had a front-row seat to a home-grown star Thursday night. Recording artist Royce Lovett was the first performer featured in the 2020 Leon County Library Lecture Series.

"I have opinions. I have thoughts. I have grown. I have failed. I have won. I have had struggles and you guys want to hear about them and it's like, wow," he told WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan.

Royce has been a featured TEDX speaker and is fresh off of his experience in singing competition 'The Voice.' The 31-year-old musician grew up on the north side of town.

"When you listen to my music it has this, I want to have fun, small-town- big-city and I wanna love people vibe going on, and I think I got that from Tallahassee," he said.

More than 100 people turned out to the event. They were treated to a sneak-peak of his new single, 'Wake Up," which comes out in February.

 
