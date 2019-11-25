Talquin Electric experiencing a large outage in Leon and Gadsden counties

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 25, 2019

LAKE JACKSON, FL (WCTV) -- Talquin Electric is reporting 6,240 customers are without power Monday morning. According to a press release, the outage was reported around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night.

We are currently experiencing an outage in Leon and Gadsden counties, affecting 6,240 Members. Crews are en route to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. — Talquin Electric Cooperative (@TECtwwi) November 25, 2019

Talquin's outage map shows the only areas impacted are Leon and Gadsden counties. We have outlined the outages below:

CURRENT OUTAGES AS OF 5:24 a.m.:

Source: my.talquinelectric.com/outages/maps/

LEON COUNTY: 5,816 customers impacted

GADSDEN COUNTY: 424 customers impacted