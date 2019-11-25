Talquin Electric experiencing a large outage in Leon and Gadsden counties

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News
November 25, 2019
LAKE JACKSON, FL (WCTV) -- Talquin Electric is reporting 6,240 customers are without power Monday morning. According to a press release, the outage was reported around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night.
We are currently experiencing an outage in Leon and Gadsden counties, affecting 6,240 Members. Crews are en route to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.— Talquin Electric Cooperative (@TECtwwi) November 25, 2019
Talquin's outage map shows the only areas impacted are Leon and Gadsden counties. We have outlined the outages below:
CURRENT OUTAGES AS OF 5:24 a.m.:
Source: my.talquinelectric.com/outages/maps/
LEON COUNTY: 5,816 customers impacted
GADSDEN COUNTY: 424 customers impacted