Missing 17-year-old Tampa girl may be in Tallahassee

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A 17-year-old Tampa girl who has been missing since September may be in the Tallahassee area, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Shakeria Tucker was last seen in Tampa, Florida on September 7, 2019. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 108 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 1-813-247-8200 or NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.

