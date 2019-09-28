Tapestry Senior Living hosts pet adoption for residents and community

At Tapestry Senior Living Lakeshore, residents and the community, are helping dogs and cats get a second chance at life.

In their first ever pet adoption event, the center is hoping to give animals a loving home, and their residents a possible companion. All of the proceeds and donations will go towards the Cauzican Animal Care.

Saturday morning there were 8 dogs and 4 cats, all up for adoption. Jules Hill with Tapestry Senior Living says, "It's really important for those animals to be able to have a happy life and be able to go into a loving home and experience that because they come from a really bad start."

She furthers, "It is just important for everyone in the community to join together and support each other."

And one animal lover, Jane Parsons, did just that. She adopted one black cat named Jessie, she says she is happy to have made a difference in her life and the cats, "It is wonderful I just love having animals in the house and they greet you and they are just so loving to you, you feel good, oh I think everyone should have animals."

But for the seniors, Hill share a furry companion goes a long way, "Some of the seniors here don't have family it is just a comfort for them to have a pet."

The facility hosts a pet park and a pet friendly environment, which allows residents like Mal Greenfield to have his best friend, Nina, "She's been very happy here, she's got what 80 grandparents who all reach down to pet her."

These furry friends are ready and waiting for their next family. Greenfield expresses, "You don't own a dog, a dog owns you and she is my best companion."

The facility and adoptees, are changing lives one adoption at a time.