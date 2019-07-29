Task force on removing racist language working on local and statewide legislation

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The task force to remove racially restrictive language in neighborhood covenants held its second meeting on Monday; the issue of the racist language could be heading all the way to the state capitol.

The task force is looking at local and state-wide legislation to remove the racially restrictive language.

The Leon County Clerk of Court is also getting involved.

Gwen Marshall said her office is working on a modification form that would allow homeowners to pay a nominal fee and file a document disavowing the language.

Members of the Betton Hills Neighborhood Association are pleased with the progress of the task force.

"There's a number of legal strategies from the local to the state. We've identified those, I think we've got people committed to subcommittees on how to develop some of the resolutions and the legislation at each level along that continuum. And we're ready to go for next month," said Mike Brezin, the President of the Betton Hills Neighborhood Association.

The racist language was originally discovered in Betton Hills documents dating back to a Federal grant from the 1930s.

Brezin said when looking through a database during a random search, he found multiple other Tallahassee neighborhoods with similar covenants.

"I tried to stay in close because it's the early development neighborhoods and I would say that of what I can see it's about a third to a half of the neighborhoods that have the covenants," said Brezin.

He is in favor of state-wide legislation.

"It will be the same way across the state, this was as we said before, not just a Betton Hills or Tallahassee, it's a national issue, so Florida will be a big part of that," said Brezin.

Senator Bill Montford said it's a wrong that needs to be righted.

"This is something that's not just a local issue, it's a statewide issue, and it needs to be addressed, and it needs to be addressed immediately," said Senator Montford.

Montford said he is following the lead of other states such as California in drafting the bill.

The task force had a lengthy discussion about the ultimate goal of the committee.

"Is this an attempt to go back and officially change the records, or is it to remove the references to the records so it won't be offensive to people who are purchasing land," said Montford.

The old public records may not be able to be removed altogether; the goal is to strike any current references to the language, working with present day title companies.

Clerk of Court Gwen Marshall explained that the change would ilkely be a modification of language, rather than a full deletion; the task force may not able to remove the language from public records, but can redact information that would bring the language up.

During Monday's meeting, the task force created a Special Committee to draft the action report. The committee is chaired by Sue Dick and includes Mario Taylor, Mike Brezin, Jasmine Henderson, Antonio Jefferson, Jami Coleman, and Dr. Larry Rivers.

The action report will be presented at the next meeting, and will assist in the drafting of statewide legislation.

"We're very serious about removing that toxic language, and it's going to happen. We're very optimistic about it," said task force chair Reverend R.B. Holmes.

The task force's next meeting will be Monday, August 26.