Task force to remove racial language asking local organizations to adopt new resolutions

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Task Force for the Removal of Racially Restrictive Language from All Neighborhood Covenants is moving forward, requesting that multiple organizations in Tallahassee adopt its resolution, and tackle statewide legislation.

The group will request that multiple organizations ratify the new resolution; that document saying, "Language should be removed or redacted from all the recording instruments on real property presented to real estate purchasers in the City of Tallahassee and Leon County."

Some of the organizations being asked to ratify the resolution include the City of Tallahassee, Leon County, the Florida League of Cities, multiple Chambers of Commerce and the Alliance of Tallahassee neighborhoods.

"The racially exclusive covenants are immoral, repulsive, and everybody came together and said, for these various reasons, we are going to support redacting or removing those from the records regarding property transfers," said Betton Hills Neighborhood Association President Mike Brezin.

Other actions include pursuing legislative solutions that homeowners could use when redacting the language individually, and enacting a statewide law to require the title companies and clerks of courts to redact the language.

Brezin said he has mixed feelings about the procedure, and said it is a complicated problem requiring a complicated solution.

"Even though it started in Betton Hills, we knew all along it was bigger than Betton Hills, bigger than Tallahassee," said Brezin. "Our direction here is to accomplish that statewide, pretty much a mandated process to fix the problem."

Brezin said he feels positive and wants to keep moving forward.

Some in the group did not believe the option of allowing homeowners to tackle the issue individually would be going far it enough; it is still being pursued, along with wider-reaching statewide legislation.

The group's goal is to have local organizations adopt the resolutions by September 30.