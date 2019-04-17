Taste of Tallahassee shows lawmakers what Tallahassee is all about

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The food, the music and the people. They were all taking in the Taste of Tallahassee event that took over the Capitol courtyard in Tallahassee.

The event showed lawmakers, who have been passing through Tallahassee because of session, all that our city has to offer.

The event was what many called a whole lot of fun. Community members were thankful to the city for hosting this event that brought everyone out to enjoy the local flavor and scene.

It was all about showcasing the heart of Tallahassee.

Mayor John Dailey said that this event is a way to say thank you to lawmakers for supporting our community during their time here. Their stay helps boost economy, local businesses, and spread the word about the different activities and things to do in the Capitol City.

The city hopes this event will illustrate to others Tallahassee's diverse community and all there is to do outside the realm of government.

The city invited everyone to come on down and get a feel for what makes Tallahassee so special.

"We want the legislatures to know about Tallahassee, we are not just a government town, or the Capital of the state of Florida but we are a thriving, welcoming, warm community," said City Commissioner Curtis Richardson.

Danny Aller, co-founder of Tallahassee Beer Society, added, "We have a lot as a community to celebrate, between our scene, our food, our craft beer, our just great community pride, it's just great to see them put something like this together. I mean, just looking around immense sense of pride to see something like this happen today."

Wednesday afternoon, Aller said that seeing all those in attendance - neighbors, friends and those just passing through - was something you just had to witness.

He, along with many others, hope to experience the festivities again, next year.

Mayor Dailey, who was with his family and children, said that seeing his neighbors and friends enjoy the local vendors and company, showcases why Tallahassee is the best place to live.

