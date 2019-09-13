Taylor Co. deputies find abandoned vehicle, looking for missing man

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for the driver of an abandoned vehicle it found in a remote area off of Loren Henderson Road Tuesday night.

Deputies say 48-year-old Bruce Smith is about 6 feet tall, weighs around 170 to 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Smith was not found with the vehicle, but deputies say footprints from the vehicle went deeper into the woods.

Smith was last seen around 3 p.m. on September 8 at the Reliance Diamond Oil convenience store at Baseline Road and NE 7th Street in Ocala.

If you have any information about where Smith is, call Lieutenant Gina Deeson at 850-843-3453 or sheriff's office communications at 850-584-2429.

