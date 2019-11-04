Taylor County school district dismissing early following threat

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Taylor County High School says all schools in the district are dismissing students early on Monday due to a written threat made towards the district.

The school says they are taking "every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff," and says law enforcement is investigating the credibility of the threat.

TCHS says dismissals began at 1:15 p.m. and that all after school activities have been cancelled.

The school says, at this time, school will resume on Tuesday.