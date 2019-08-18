Taylor County High School football coach resigns

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 18, 2019

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- TCHS football coach and Athletic Director has resigned.

TCHS Principal Charles Finley released a statement earlier tonight saying that this is an "extremely emotional time for all of those involved."

The school saying the Football schedule will remain the same and that the team will continue to work out and practice on Monday, August 19th.

The principal saying there is nothing more important than "upholding the

high expectations that we have set for our students and and our school community."

