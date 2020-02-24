Taylor County School Board member requests independent investigation of threatening photo taken at TCHS

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 24, 2020

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Taylor County School Board member Deidra Dunnell has called for a detailed investigation in regards to a photo that circulated around Taylor County High School on Monday.

The photo in question can be seen above and shows what looks like a photoshopped gun pointed at a students. A racial slur is written underneath.

Dunnell says it's "Disappointing that the local authorities, as well as the school’s leadership have failed to acknowledge the targeted hate message with a racial undertone."

The full request made by Dunnell can be read below.

"The following correspondence is written to request a detailed investigation with regards to the student related threat and racial slur photo circulating at Taylor County High School which prompted many parents to rush to the high school and sign their child out early.

The Taylor County Sherriff (sic.) Office is investigating the incident and trying to determine who is responsible for photo. However, it is very disappointing that the local authorities, as well as the school’s leadership have failed to acknowledge the targeted hate message with a racial undertone. This action is of grave concern within the student body and it should be address immediately.

The Taylor County School District Student Code of Conduct has a zero tolerance policy for discrimination and acknowledged the right for students to:



Attend school in an environment where all students and adults are treated equally, without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, marital status or sexual orientation.

