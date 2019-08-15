Taylor County School Board member holding 'Bringing our A Game' town hall

By: Patrick Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 15, 2019

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) — A member of the Taylor County School Board is holding a town hall meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Temple of God Church of God in Christ to motivate parents as the school year starts.

District 5 School Board Member Deidra Dunnell said her goal is to make sure parents are involved and engaging their kids. She said Taylor County Schools' goal this year is to have students "Bring their 'A' Game": Attitude, attendance and achievement.

Copyright WCTV 2019. All rights reserved.