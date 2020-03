By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 28, 2020

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Sheriff's Office will be handing out meals and bottled water on Monday, March 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. It will take place in the parking lot of Big Bend Properties.

The Sheriff's Office says that a volunteer will bring the food and water to your vehicle in order to keep social distancing.



