Taylor County deputies investigating social media threat

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2019

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threatening post made on social media, directed at a local resident.

Deputies were notified on Thursday morning about the threat, which they say was possibly made from a fictitious or anonymous account.

"TCSO Investigators are aware of the post, and have reached out to members of the victim’s family to initiate an investigation," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 850-584-2429.

TCSO also asked residents to be mindful and to respect the privacy of the victim.

