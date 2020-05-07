Former Taylor County deputy arrested for excessive use of force

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2020

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) — A former deputy of the Taylor County Sheriff's Office has been arrested for using excessive force during an arrest on April 14.

The sheriff's office says after its officials reviewed the body camera footage of the arrest, it started an internal investigation into deputy Michael O'Connor's actions on April 15.

Sheriff Wayne Padgett also requested the Perry Police Department to conduct a criminal investigation into Sgt. O'Connor's behavior during the arrest.

The arrestee did not request the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office determined in its internal investigation that deputy O'Connor had violated its use of force and professional conduct and responsibilities policies during the April 14 arrest.

That investigation wrapped up on April 28, and O'Connor resigned on April 30.

On May 5, O'Connor was charged with one count of official misconduct and two counts of battery. He turned himself in to the Taylor County Jail on May 6 and was released on his own recognizance.

Sheriff Padgett says the improper or excessive force will not be tolerated within TCSO.

"Deputies are to maintain self-control and self-discipline at all times, and Deputies shall not engage in any conduct which would constitute any neglect of duty, conduct unbecoming an officer or any act which is likely to adversely affect the discipline, good order or reputation of the office," TCSO says.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.