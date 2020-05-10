Taylor County murder suspect now in custody

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A man accused of murder has been arrested a day after he allegedly fled from the scene of a homicide, according to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

Lead Investigator Lt. Gina Deeson confirmed with WCTV Sunday afternoon 44-year-old Kenneth Brian Burns was taken into custody without incident. Authorities say Burns returned to the scene of the crime just before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, possibly unaware deputies were still on scene.

The search for Burns began after deputies responded to a home on the 3000 Block of Foley Cutoff Road early Saturday morning. A woman was found dead inside the home.

Saturday night, TCSO signed an arrest warrant for murder,telling WCTV Burns could be anywhere.