Taylor County officials declare local state of emergency after Steinhatchee flooding

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 17, 2019

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As heavy rain continued to pound portions of Taylor County Saturday evening, officials there decided to declare a local state of emergency.

The Taylor County Board of Commissioners signed a resolution declaring the emergency as officials received a better idea of just how much rain might fall in the hours to come.

In addition, Sheriff Wayne Padgett enacted a curfew for the Steinhatchee area. Residents should stay off the streets from 10 p.m. Saturday night until dawn.

Authorities also recommend residents move vehicles, trailers, and other property to a higher elevation.

The Taylor County Director of Emergency Management, Kristy Anderson, spoke with WCTV about the situation.

She said roads are "going under" and waters continued to rise as Saturday afternoon turned into evening.

"We declared the emergency for the safety of our citizens," she said.