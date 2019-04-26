Taylor County woman accused of stealing thousands from elderly victim

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 26, 2019

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) --A Taylor County woman has been arrested, accused of stealing money from an elderly victim she was hired to care for.

Amy Lynn Gray, 39, is facing felony charges of larceny, fraud, and crimes against an elderly person.

Court documents state that Gray was hired as an in-home healthcare provider in 2018 and billed the victim for the services.

According to investigators with the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, Gray convinced the elderly victim that she had not been paid yet and also collected personal checks. Gray also allegedly forged the victim's signature on one of the checks.

Investigators say Gray fraudulently collected over $11,000 dollars as a result of the scheme.

During an interview with investigators, Gray claimed the over-billing was an accounting error.

Following an investigation, Gray was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Jail.

