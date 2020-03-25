Teachers and staff of Buck Lake say 'hello' to students with parade

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Students of Buck Lake Elementary got quite the treat Wednesday morning.

Teachers and staff at Buck Lake Elementary decided to put on a parade for their students, after having to go online. The idea has been spread across the nation, and now it is being put into action right in our own backyards.

Families got in their cars, and took out their lawn chairs. Off of Walden Road there was a sense of community displayed, as students who had been missing school were decorating their posters or camping out in their front lawns.

Students like Skylar Mildenberger were anxiously waiting, "I just can't wait to scream loud and be proud of my school."

Others, like Penn Lindsey, were just passing the time, hanging with their family, and having their poster in hand.

"It says," Penn reads his handmade creation, "I miss you Mrs. Register."

All the students on the block, are waiting for the same thing. It is what Seth Mildenberger calls their special moment, "I am looking forward to being able to talk to them in actual person or at least seeing them."

And the longing that the students have is shared by those who teach them day in and day out.

In the schools parking lot, dozens of teachers have lined up for the parade, decorating their vehicles with anything from balloons, to streamers, to posters.

Laura McDermott is a first grade teacher at the school. She says once all the cars are decked out, they can be ready to honk their horns, and wave at their students, "Seeing their faces and their smiles and their waves. Hoping that just seeing us will give them a sense of community even though we have to socially distance ourselves."

The families that spent time waiting for the parade to arrive to their street, can share in their children's excitement.

Candace Lindsey is a parent to Penn, but a teacher herself. She knows that the distance is temporary, but that the love her son and their community have for one another, is forever, "We miss our students and they miss their teachers. So just getting to see them and wave, he is so incredibly excited to do that today."

Parent, Staci Mildenberger, furthers, "Just the fact that the teachers took this initiative and they are missing our kids as much as they are missing them."

As the cars drive up the road, you can hear the sounds of screams and cheers from around the block. And what you see are the smiles on faces like Seth's, knowing this moment has brought joy to many, "I am proud and I feel pretty important."

