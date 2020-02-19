Tech Day at the Florida Capitol

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tech companies from all across the state were in Tallahassee for Tech Day at the Capitol.

They’re showcasing the technology Florida has to offer.

Everything from energy efficient Porsches, to drones that deliver medical supplies.

What makes the event unique, is that its goal isn't just to influence legislators.

"It is not a lobbying event, it's not advocacy, it’s strictly education. The groups that are here, and there are hundreds of them here today, they're not there for their business or their company. They're working to show the state how they can be more efficient," James Taylor, CEO of the Florida Tech Council said.

The event is put on by the Florida Tech Council every year.

Organizers say this year was the biggest turnout they've seen.

