Tech jumps on Rattlers early, often to send FAMU to losers bracket

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 31, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M fell behind early to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and couldn't keep the momentum in their favor in the middle innings as they dropped their first game in regional play, 13-2, on Friday night at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Georgia Tech scored runs in each of the first three innings of the game against FAMU starter Kyle Coleman, who was unable to settle himself down in the early going (though three Rattler errors in each of those innings didn't help things).

Tech's first runs came in the bottom of the first, when leadoff walks were issued to Luke Waddell and Michael Guldberg to set the table for Kyle McCann, who singled into right field but, but the ball was misplayed by right fielder Jared Weber, allowing two runs to score to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead.

McCann slipped while rounding second and was tagged out.

GT added to their lead in the second on an equally weird play.

Waddell singled into left field with two on, both of which reached via lead off walks, but Seyjuan Lawrence made a good play to get to the ball and hold the lead runner at third, which would have loaded the bases, if not for the Rattlers agreeing to Jackson Webb's game of pickle, which led to an errant throw home and his scoring, making it 3-0.

Two batters later, Tristin English hit a long, loud sacrifice fly to score another run, making it 4-0.

Another sacrifice fly, off the bat of Nick Wilhite, gave Tech a 5-0 lead in the third.

From there, Coleman settled down tremendously, never facing more than four batters in the same inning for the rest of his outing. He was taken out after 5.2 innings of work, allowing five runs on nine hits, seven walks and four strikeouts.

The Rattlers, despite being quiet on the scoreboard in the early frames, made good early contact against GT starter Amos Willingham but weren't able to break through in the early going, sending four batters the the plate in the first but the minimum in the second, third and fourth.

FAMU's offensive fortunes changed in the fifth, sending eight batters to the plate and scoring twice.

Willis McDaniel led the inning off by getting hit by a pitch, Lawrence singled and Kaycee Reese drew a walk to load the bases for Brett Maxwell, who hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score McDaniel and pull the Rattlers within 5-1.

The next at-bat, Ryan Coscarella laid down a perfect bunt up the first base line as part of a suicide squeeze that scored Lawrence and put Coscarella safe at first base, making for a 5-2.

FAMU proceeded to load the bases again - Robert Robinson reached on a fielder's choice and Octavien Moyer was hit by a pitch - to set the table for Tucker Rayburn, who struck out swinging to end the threat.

After that inning, the Rattlers wouldn't put runs on the board, despite leaving runners on base in the next three frames, including a wasting a pair of lead off doubles in the sixth and seventh.

Georgia Tech added five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and three in the bottom of the eighth to take their eventual winning 13-2 lead.

FAMU will now face Coastal Carolina in the losers bracket at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Georgia Tech faces Auburn in the winner's bracket at 7 p.m.