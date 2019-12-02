Teen arrested for pointing gun at family member in Valdosta

WALB News Team

December 2, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — An 18-year-old was arrested Friday for pointing a gun at a family member, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

On November 29, at approximately 2:31 p.m., police responded to the 800 block East Park Avenue, in reference to a subject later identified as Tavares Askew, pointing a gun at a family member.

Upon arrival, the victim indicated Askew pointed a handgun at her, he then pointed it in an upwards position and shot several rounds into the sky.

The victim said she and Askew had been in an argument prior to this incident. Askew left the scene once the victim called 911. Askew had previously been told not to return to this location by law enforcement.

Later that night, Askew returned to the incident location and officers were able to detain him.

Askew was taken to Lowndes County Jail and charged with pointing a gun at another, reckless conduct and criminal trespass after notice.

“This incident could have ended much worse," VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said. “We are very thankful for the victim’s quick actions in this case which helped get this dangerous offender in jail.”

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.