Teen charged as adult in Tallahassee armed carjacking

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A 16-year-old boy who was arrested last month in connection to an armed carjacking in Tallahassee will be charged as an adult.

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Broddrick Williams on March 21 shortly after an armed carjacking was reported on Melvin Street around 1:30 a.m.

The carjacking victim told police that a young male suspect held a gun to his head and ordered him to get out of his vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim's Jeep Compass.

The stolen Jeep was spotted a short time later by an officer in the area of Wahnish Way and FAMU Way.

As officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the suspect fled to the area of Parkridge Drive and Ryco Drive, reaching speeds over 80 miles per hour. TPD says that's where the suspect lost control of the stolen vehicle around a curve and crashed into a utility pole.

The suspect ran from the crash scene but was located by police and arrested.

The suspect, later identified as 16-year-old Broddrick Williams, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor injury suffered in the crash before being taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Williams was charged with armed carjacking, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, felony fleeing and eluding, and resisting an officer.

The State Attorney's Office confirms that Williams is now being charged as an adult in connection to the armed carjacking.

Court documents state that Williams has a juvenile record that includes armed burglary, petit theft, possession of cannabis, disruption of a school function and violations of probation.

Williams has been transferred to the Leon County Detention Facility.