Teen charged as an adult in connection to Kevin's Guns & Sporting Goods heist

May 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A 17-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in connection to the April 22 heist at Kevin's Guns & Sporting Goods in which 44 guns were taken from the store.

According to investigators, Derontae Kerbo was one of two getaway drivers the night of the burglary. Kerbo faces 46 charges of grand theft of a firearm and one charge of burglary, court documents say.

A probable cause affidavit says Kerbo was arrested in Thomasville on April 26 after a tipster told ATF agents a few teens tried to sell him guns.

Kerbo identified eight other suspects by name to ATF agents in an interview, the affidavit says. He also told investigators after driving away from the heist, he and the other suspects met at a home in Thomasville to split up the guns.

The affidavit says after they were passed out among the suspects, Kerbo believed half of the guns ended up in Thomasville, while the other half were distributed between Cairo and Valdosta.

He also said he thought the long guns were selling for $200, while the handguns sold for $80.

Of the 44 stolen firearms, six were rifles and 38 were pistols, 10 of which were semi-automatic and high capacity in function, according to the ATF.

Kerbo was taken to the Leon County Jail on Wednesday.

