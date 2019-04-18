Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting at car

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A 16-year-old boy is facing attempted murder charges after police say he robbed the victim and then shot at his vehicle.

Officers with the Tallahassee Police Department responded on February 24 to a robbery and shooting incident in the 2600 block of Mission Road.

The victim told police he had been contacted by the suspect about smoking marijuana together, and they agreed to meet up. After meeting, the suspect reportedly asked to see the victim's weed and then snatched it out of his hand.

When the victim got out of his car to confront the suspect, the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun, demanded the victim give him all of his belongings and threatened to kill him.

According to TPD, the victim got back into his car and sped away. He then heard a gunshot and glass breaking. Officers found a bullet hole in the rear windshield.

No injuries were reported.

The victim told officers the suspect sent him messages after the incident threatening to kill him, with one challenging him to meet up at an apartment complex on Joe Louis Street.

The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday following an investigation. He has been charged with attempted first degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm and criminal mischief.

WCTV is choosing not to identify the teenager at this time.