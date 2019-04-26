Teen dies after being hit by train in Crisp County

By: Jordan Barela | WALB

April 26, 2019

CORDELE, GA (WALB) -- The Cordele Police Department says a teenager who was hit by a train in Crisp County on Thursday night has died from his injuries.

Dennis Hestle, 17, passed away at Crisp Regional.

Hestle was a senior at Crisp County High School, CPD officials said.

“My investigators are continually working to determine how this happened," Lewis Green, Cordele police chief, said. "We are all saddened by this unfortunate loss of life.”

Police are asking anyone who may have spoken to Dennis before the accident to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.