Teen dies after being punched by alleged bullies at Calif. middle school

Two middle school students face assault charges after a 13-year-old classmate died of injuries he allegedly sustained in a bullying incident.

The 13-year-old victim, identified only as Diego, was pronounced clinically dead Tuesday night. His family plans to donate his organs “to transform this tragedy into the gift of life for other children.”

"No parent should have to bury their child,” said Jasmine Morini, a mother who visited the makeshift memorial for Diego at Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley, California.

Diego died following injuries he sustained Sept. 16 while at school. Two students are accused of punching the teenager so hard that he fell headfirst into a concrete pillar.

The suspects, seen on cell phone video, have been arrested and are in juvenile custody. They are both charged with assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

"It all starts at home. Yes, we want to point the finger at the school, and while the school is partially responsible for our kids while we’re here, I just feel the kids of today fear nothing. They have no consequences,” Morini said.

Dr. Martinrex Kedziora, the Moreno Valley superintendent, urged students and parents to anonymously report concerns they have.

“I want to reassure our parents and our community that safety and security of our students is our top priority, and we have additional measures in place to keep them safer than they’ve ever been,” he said.

