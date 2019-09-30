Teen driver crashes in front of Gadsden High School, minor injuries reported

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 30, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a teen driver was taken to the hospital after a car crash in front of Gadsden High School at 8:32 a.m. Monday.

According to FHP, the crash happened because the teen driver failed to yield while making a left turn into the school.

the car the teen was driving was in the eastbound left turning lane on US 90 at Academy Drive when they made the turn into Gadsden High School without yielding.

The other car was traveling west on US 90 in the inside westbound lane approaching Academy Drive. While the teen drove, they couldn't see everything clearly because another car turning left was in front of them.

The teen's car started turning left as it entered the westbound lane in the path of the other car.

The teen refused help from emergency medical services and was taken to Gadsden Memorial Hospital, FHP said.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.