Teen streams herself putting dog in dryer on Instagram Live

Appearing to be encouraged by her followers on Instagram Live, a young girl called her dog over, picked him up and put him in a clothes dryer.

A disturbing video shows a Texas teenager putting a small dog into a dryer and then laughing as she turned it on. The girl live-streamed her actions on Instagram Live. (Source: KTVT/Instagram/CNN)

With a scream, she turned the appliance on, clapping and howling with laughter until opening the door to let the dog out a few seconds later.

“'That poor dog,' is all I could think,” said Maura Davies with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas. “I don’t want to see the video again. It’s so awful.”

Davies said the video was brought to the organization's attention over the weekend.

Within hours of someone sharing it on Twitter, it started to spread, with calls from viewers to find the girl in what they saw as a case of animal cruelty.

Because there are no charges at this time, and the girl appears to be a teenager, local media has blurred her face and is not identifying her.

"I know that this case is being pursued by the Dallas Police Department,” Davies said. “My hope, I think all our hopes, is that this individual is found, and held accountable for their actions."

Texas animal cruelty laws prohibit torture, defining it as anything that causes unjustifiable pain and suffering. It's a felony, punishable by time in prison and a fine.

Criticism has also been directed at some of the teen's followers during the live video, some of whom responded with laughter to what she was doing.

The post has been removed from Instagram.

