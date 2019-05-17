Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting at Jacksonville high school

By: Action News Jax

May 17, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Ga. (ANJ) -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's office says its officers on the scene of a shooting at Terry Parker High School.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a teenager has been shot and transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

