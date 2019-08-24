Teenager arrested following deadly shooting

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Police are saying they've arrested a 16-year-old suspect after a shooting incident that killed one on Joe Louis Street. The original article to this incident can be found here.

Officials say the unnamed juvenile was playing with a firearm and shot the victim in doing so. They also say the suspect tried to hide the gun before first responders arrived on scene.

That suspect has now been taken into the Juvenile Detention Center for booking. They are being charged with Homicide, possession of weapon or ammo, and tampering with evidence.