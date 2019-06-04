Teens accused of stealing truck from man who was changing tire

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Two 17-year-old boys are being charged as adults in an alleged carjacking late last month.

Anterrio Price and Eddric Webster, both 17, were transported to the Leon County Detention Facility on Monday to be charged as adults in the May 24 incident.

The victim told deputies with the Leon County Sheriff's Office that he was changing a tire on his truck when the two suspects "came out of nowhere," pushed him to the ground and stole the vehicle.

Authorities later located the truck in the 1600 block of Willow Bend Way, with both Price and Webster sitting inside. The suspects were arrested and charged with carjacking.