Teens arrested after Blair Stone Road shooting posted on Instagram Live

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested three teens after a shooting on Blair Stone Road was posted to Instagram Live on Monday.

According to the arrest affidavit, the male victim told police he was on Instagram Live and saw one of his good friends getting picked on by 18-year-old Sakarra Grissom and another teen. The online argument escalated. The victim then told police he tried to deescalate the argument, but learned his friend gave her address to the defendants.

Before the argument, the man said they saw Grissom and her boyfriend playing with semi-automatic guns in a video posted on Instagram. The affidavit says the video was screen recorded and given to police.

The victim then went to his friend's home to warn her of a potential shooting and not a fist fight, the affidavit says.

The man got to his friend's apartment complex and told police he saw Grissom and another teen inside of her black Ford SUV. He ran to his friend's apartment and warned her to stay inside and also told her that Grissom was in the parking lot.

He left the apartment, and said Grissom and the other teen followed him, the affidavit says.

The victim then told police as he turned north onto Blairstone Road, he heard gunshots and saw two teens slightly out of Grissom's moving SUV shooting at him.

The victim sped away to safety and was not hurt, the affidavit says. Police noted the victim's car had a shattered rear windshield with a bullet hole entrance.

The man called police when he got home. He also posted a video to Instagram Live, screaming the names of the suspects and saying "why did you shoot at me" and "I'm going to get you," the affidavit says. Police have a screen recorded version of that video too.

One of the teen suspects had an Instagram Live video running during the shooting, the affidavit says. Investigators reviewed the video, in which multiple gunshots can be heard.

On Tuesday, the Lincoln High School Resource Deputy reached out to the investigator on the case and told them a fight and criminal mischief involving Grissom happened earlier in the day off campus, according to the affidavit. The deputy became involved after the shooting video was shared with him.

The investigator reached out to the victim's friend, who was the intended shooting target. The affidavit says she and two other people who saw the video live on Instagram were able to identify the suspects in the video. The witnesses also told police Grissom and another suspect deleted their Instagram accounts, where the shooting video was live from, and created new ones.

Finally, the investigator did an interview with the victim at the Tallahassee Police Department. The victim said he could identify all the suspects, since he knows them personally, and he wanted to pursue criminal charges, the affidavit says.

Police arrested Grissom at her aunt's home in connection to this case. After her Miranda rights were read to her while at TPD, she confessed to being involved in the shooting.

Her bond was set at $25,000 and she is currently being held at the Leon County Jail.

WCTV is choosing not to identify the other suspects, since it's unclear at this point whether they'll be tried as adults.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.