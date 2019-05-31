Teens arrested for Tallahassee shooting and robbery

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Two teenagers are facing multiple charges following a shooting and a robbery within a few hours of each other.

Around 10 p.m. on May 22, officers with the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Honolulu Lane for reports of a shooting. The victim told police two suspects had fired shots at them before fleeing the area in a dark-colored car.

During the investigation, officers determined four vehicles and a residence had been hit by the gunfire. No one was injured in the shooting.

On May 23 at approximately 3 a.m., TPD responded to the 2000 block of Bloomington Avenue in reference to an armed robbery.

The victim told officers they were robbed by two suspects after leaving their home. The victim said one of the suspects was armed with a rifle. According to arrest documents, the suspects fled in a gray Lexus after the robbery.

After launching an investigation, the police department identified two people of interests, 18-year-old Jontavian Riley and 18-year-old Byron Wimberly.

Earlier this week, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray Lexus being driven by Riley. A search of the vehicle uncovered live 9mm rounds similar to those found at the scene of the shooting on Honolulu Lane. The victim’s cellphone from the Bloomington Avenue robbery was also located in the vehicle.

Riley and Wimberly were taken into custody and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility. Riley has been charged with robbery with a firearm, fire weapon into a dwelling and criminal mischief. Wimberly is facing charges of marijuana possession, destroying or tampering with evidence and robbery with a firearm.