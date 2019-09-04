Teens evacuate Jacksonville crisis center, staying in Tallahassee

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- Some evacuees from Jacksonville are here in the Capital City until they get the green light to go home.

Teens from a youth crisis center in Jacksonville are making themselves at home at Capital City Youth Services.

The teens and staffers arrived Tuesday, including a youth care specialist who moved to Jacksonville after Hurricane Michael destroyed her home in Panama City.

"I'm just now looking for a place. I got a new car, found a job and then this happened," June Bonian said. "So now, this is my second hurricane."

One of the teens from Jacksonville offered to return the hospitality by cooking dinner for everyone.

The Challenger Learning Center is treating the teens to a showing of the movie Spiderman Wednesday night.

The teens hope to return home to Jacksonville on Thursday.

Bobian was emotional as she talked about evacuating with the teens while Dorian churned off Florida's coast.

"To experience it first hand, you don't know. You can feel for people, but until you really experience it," Bobian said. "I've experienced it all. So it can happen. You think it might not happen to you, but it can happen to you."