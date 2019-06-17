Teens teach Gadsden Co. seniors how to use cell phones

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

June 17, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A local charitable organization is trying to keep senior citizens from lagging behind when it comes technology.

Monday, Divine Revelations Ministry, Incorporated brought teenagers to teach seniors at the Gadsden Senior Center how to use their cell phones.

The program is called, "Geeks and Gramps."

Most of the seniors have cell phones, but admit they don't really know how to use them.

A few clicks, swipes, and taps.

The seniors started getting the hang of it.

Eighteen-year-old Aniya Thomas showed them basic functions and how to download and navigate through apps.

"Their reaction was surprisingly very invested in it, while some of them already knew what was going on. They were surprised, too. They didn't know all of these avenues that they could do just within a phone." Aniya said.

Bessie Stephens Alls says she used to find it frustrating to use her phone.

She said, "It irritated me. I know how to turn it on. I know how to answer the call and that's it. I wasn't doing that texting. I was receiving my texts, but I'm learning now. It's a good experience."

Now, Ms. Bessie and the others know how to do much more.

"We just sent two photos to your daughter." One of the teens said to a senior.

The organization co-founder, Bernice McMillan, says the experience also gives the teens something positive to do, and helps closes the generation gaps.

"Generation Z partnered with Baby Boomers and traditionalists, there are traditionalists that are in the room. These young people were excited, they were interactive. Even more so, those generations of seniors were just as excited as we were." Mrs. McMillan said.

Co-Founder Pastor Mark McMillan said, "It gives a feeling of joy as long as we're giving, as long as we're helping. Seeing the reception, seeing how they are replying to the help that they really do love it."

Willie Scott was exciting about learning. He's 92 years old.

"You're never too old to learn." He said.

Pastor McMillan says they will come back to the Gadsden Senior Center. Next time possibly teaching them about tablets and other devices.

McMillan hopes to expand the program to senior centers in Leon, Jefferson, and other counties, as well as local churches.