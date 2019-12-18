Tekashi 6ix9ine gets 2-year prison term in racketeering case

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to two years in prison after federal prosecutors described the rapper’s cooperation against gang members who helped launch his career as “extraordinary.”

The judge says the 23-year-old rapper’s sentence was far lower than the federal guidelines due to his cooperation.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges accusing him of joining and directing violence by a street gang known as the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, including orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.

He pleaded guilty to racketeering, firearms and drug trafficking charges, CNN reports.

He’s already served 13 months and will be released in late 2020. He could have faced a mandatory minimum of 37 years in prison.

Tekashi used his outlaw reputation to build fame before testifying against his gang mates earlier this year, causing some to label him a “snitch.”

The testimony came against two high-ranking members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Both were convicted.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.