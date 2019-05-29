With rising temperatures, summer sport athletes feeling the heat

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The start of hurricane season will be greeted by these ridiculously hot and sunny days that have been beaming down on our area over the past month.

"Scorching," is how many residents at Tom Brown Park described the recent extreme weather on Wednesday afternoon

The park buzzed with an end of the year soccer game, baseball practice and friends gathered for a soccer scrimmage. The temperatures and beating sun caused almost all of the players to say this May has been a pretty brutal one.

With a swing of a bat and a kick of a ball, players such as Elias Strickland are not only trying to beat their opponent, but the heat.

"So I've been out here for like 11 minutes only shooting a couple shots and here I am sweating," Strickland said.

Danny Duncan, a baseball player for the Tom Brown Allstars, added, "I'm just waiting for a water break pretty much."

As the sun beats down, coaches like Joshua Barret of the Florida Elite Soccer team are trying to stay cool and hydrated.

"The boys constantly have to drink water, I mean we are trying to have cupcakes, water ballons, different things to have these kids cool, because they are gonna die out quick," Barret said.

Mike Runyan, the coach of the Tom Brown Allstars, shares his boys have, "Got plenty of water, keep lots of Gatorade, keep em hydrated that's all we can do."

And with every water break, all the players agreeing this heat, is the hottest our area, has experienced yet.

Barrett mentions, "It has to be above 100 degrees if not it feels above 100 degrees."

"I did check how hot it was before I left it was 99 degrees," Strickland says as he airs his shirt, "It feels like 200."

Soccer player Brantley Spoone expressed, "It's too hot to be out here for fun," laughing, "You know I don't know why I am out here now that I'm thinking about it. I'm sweating and I have just been standing outside."

As spring turns to summer, many are already concerned about how much more of this weather they can take.

Strickland states, "Cold I can deal with, heat, technically when its this hot its maddening annoying and I cant bear it anymore."

Spoone agrees, "I can handle this kind of heat for the rest of the three four months, but if it gets any hotter than this I am going to be standing sludge."

While some like Coach Runyan say, "We are from Florida we are used to it, just roll with the punches you know."

This weather proving too hot for many to handle.

