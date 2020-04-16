Temporary food distribution sites opened in Gadsden County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Several new, temporary meal distributions sites for students in Gadsden County are opening, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The county ended its free meal program because a school employee was hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

Farm Share, the non-profit 4Roots and the FDACS Divison of Food, Nutrition and Wellness have teamed up to feed families in need and to help operate the sites and provide meals, FDACS says.

4Roots is providing hot meals at the following location on Thursday until 1 p.m.:

—St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church, 27 N Shadow St., Quincy, Fla. 32351

The following locations will provide low-sodium, nonperishable foods until 2 p.m. Thursday:

—Crossroad Academy, 470 Strong Rd, Quincy, FL 32351

—Greensboro Elementary School, 559 Greensboro Hwy, Quincy, FL 32351

—Carter-Parramore Academy, 631 S Stewart St., Quincy, FL 32351

—Havana Heights Apartments, 707 4th St SW, Havana, FL 32333

—Mt. Hosea Missionary Baptist Church, 1212 Mount Hosea Church Rd, Quincy, FL 32352

—Flint Garden Apartments, 424 Line St, Chattahoochee, FL 32324

