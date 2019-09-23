Temporary park opens in Southside at future StarMetro super stop site

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Development is moving forward on the south side of the City, with a temporary park at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Meridian Street opening last week.

The StarMetro "super stop" construction is set to begin at that spot in 2022; until then, the temporary park will be in that spot.

The new park offers shade, parking, water fountains, and even a little free library book stand for residents of Tallahassee and Leon County to visit.

The StarMetro project is spearheaded by Blueprint; City and County leaders decided to put together a new gathering space until the project is ready for construction.

Commissioner Curtis Richardson said the park serves as tangible evidence that things are happening for the good on the south side of Tallahassee.

"We're beginning to make a serious investment in the southside of Tallahassee, the South City neighborhood in particular," said Richardson. "This is just the beginning, there's more to come."

Richardson said the City is also looking into creating an amenity across the street that could be designed to look like Lake Ella. A retention pond currently sits in that spot.

The construction work is expected to take between a year to a year and a half. The project will include space for buses on the lower level, and retail space on the upper floor.

