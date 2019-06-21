Temporary park under construction at future StarMetro super stop

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Construction is underway on a temporary park, located on the south side of Tallahassee, at the site of the future home of the StarMetro "super stop."

The Blueprint Board voted to repair the site before the major construction.

The StarMetro super stop will have retail space on the upper levels, and space for bus transit below. The project will cost $5 million, and was voted on by citizens in 2014.

The entire project is set to be completed in the next five years, but before then, a temporary park is being built.

That park will include a small stage, parking, benches, and water fountains.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson said citizens were already utilizing that area, which makes the $300,000 park worth building.

"Our community will see firsthand that that commitment is there, and this project will hopefully give the community an indication that we have started focusing our attention on that area," said Commissioner Richardson. "This is just the first step."

Multiple businesses operate in the area, including Shawn's Seafood.

"This is considered home to me, the south side. I love where I'm at. Of course I had the opportunity to be in buildings, but I choose to be in the community with my mobile vending unit," said Shawn Washington.

He has been in business for four years, and moved 20 yards back, out of the way of construction.

"A friend of mine owns this whole block over here so he had no problem with me moving across right here to consider my business," said Washington.

He is excited about the improvements, thanking Blueprint for focusing on that part of the community.

"I feel like Dorothy on the Wizard of Oz, no place like home," said Washington.

Although Washington is excited about the improvements, fellow business owner Arthur Barrington is concerned.

Barrington owns and operates Mr. B's Real Grill Barbecue. He is located on a plot adjacent to the super stop site, but the City is considering purchasing that land.

"Bringing buses in there, where it is now, will be tight if we only use that lot," said Commissioner Richardson.

"From my understanding, this is going to cause me to relocate," said Barrington. "So right now I don't know where I'm going. I've got time to figure it out, but right now I just don't know."

After 15 years in business, Barrington hopes he can stay nearby.

"I like it over here, it's been a good area for me."