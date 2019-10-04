Terror in the Wild kicks off Halloween celebrations

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 4, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The season of spook is coming alive in South Georgia as Halloween events pick up across the region.

Terror in the Wild and Kid-O-Ween are now underway at Wild Adventures.

"Terror in the Wild is one of the most anticipated events that we do all season long," said Stephanie Barden with Wild Adventures. "It gives us the opportunity to put something out there that everybody in the family can enjoy. It gives everybody a chance to enjoy the fall season."

Through October, Kid-O-Ween provides family-friendly Halloween activities, like dance parties and costume contests. By night, the park transforms to Terror in the Wild. Staff said there's a shift in atmosphere as the sun goes down, as the music gets spookier and scary characters start to fill the park.

The park said every year the special events continue to grow, adding new attractions and activities.

This year, one new attraction is Carn-evil, a 3D maze where the clowns aren't there to make you laugh.

But celebrating the spooky season is a growing trend in cities all across the nation. The City of Valdosta is among them, putting on several special events this season like Artoberfest and Trunk or Treat with emergency personnel.

"Valdosta is kind of the hub for South Georgia, as far as being a metropolitan city. So we're expecting to do some of those events, and we love to do them in any way that we can, and bring some of those events here," said Public Information Officer Ashlyn Becton. "We're always looking at what other cities are doing, how we can duplicate and change to attract people in our community."

City officials said embracing the holiday can also mean a boost to the local economy.

"With these events, especially people visiting Wild Adventures, sometimes they stay in hotels, eat at our restaurants, shop at our local stores, so it helps the economy as a whole," Becton said.

Terror in the Wild runs through the end of the month.