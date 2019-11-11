Terry and Nasirildeen named ACC Players of the Week

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

November 11, 2019

TALLAAHSSEE, Fla. (247Sports) -- Multiple Florida State players earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors for their performances in a 38-31 victory for the Seminoles over Boston College on Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and safety Hamsah Nasirildeen earned honors at their respective positions.

Terry set career highs with seven catches for 156 yards in FSU’s 38-31 win at Boston College. He caught a 74-yard touchdown pass, giving him an FSU-record four receiving touchdowns of at least 70 yards in his career. Terry’s touchdown catch was the fourth in his career of at least 70 yards, breaking a tie with Ron Sellers, Peter Warrick and Rashad Greene for the most in Florida State history. He has six catches of at least 60 yards over the past two years are the most in the country during that span. Saturday marked his third career 100-yard receiving game. Terry’s 156 receiving yards were the most for a Seminole since Travis Rudolph had 238 against Wake Forest in 2016.

Terry leads FSU with 40 catches for 802 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Terry was twice named the league’s Receiver of the Week.

Nasirildeen was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week for the second time in three weeks. He had 22 total tackles in FSU’s win at Boston College, the most for a Seminole in more than 50 years and the second most in the nation this season. He had 17 tackles in an earlier game against Syracuse and is the first Seminole with a pair of 17-tackle games in a season since 1990. The 22 tackles are the third-most in a game in FSU history and most since Dale McCullers set the school record with 29 in 1968.

Nasirildeen leads FSU with 85 tackles in 2019 and his 205 career tackles are the most among active Seminoles.

FSU hosts their final home game of 2019 on Saturday at noon when they face Alabama State.