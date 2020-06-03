Test results delayed by human error and extra caution

By: Mike Vasilinda | Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- The state has ended its relationship with a South Florida doctor contracted to communicate COVID-19 test results to people who took the test.

Published reports show notification delays are common, which was the case for reporter Mike Vasilinda in his own rest results taken in the middle of May.

I went to this testing site on May 14 not because I had symptoms, but because I wanted to show you what it was like to be tested.

I was given a ticket and directed to a woman, who took my name.

Then I was directed through the FAMU stadium, showed my ID to a national guardsman, then directed to stand on a red X.

“I’m going to swab your nose, okay?” said the doctor.

A swap was inserted in my left nasal canal and rotated five times.

Unpleasant, but not painful.

Then repeated in my right cavity.

As I left, I was applauded, and then told that if I didn’t hear anything in a week, give them a call.

I got a call on the seventh day, but it didn’t tell me my results.

I sent multiple emails and I called the number given to me at the test site.

Testing contractor CDR McGuire’s phone log shows I was called again on May 29 and again on June 1 before they got through on the second.

Negative as expected.

Donna Wolfson, of Sarasota, and her husband owaited 15 days for her results, which came back negative.

“It’s, the whole thing was just so frustrating, because if they want us to be tested, and are making decisions on that testing, if you don’t get the results, then what’s the point of getting tested,” said Wolfson.

The testing company in Sarasota is not the same company that handled Mike’s test in the state capital.

In a statement, CDR McGuire reassured us that people who test positive are at the top of the list for being called.

CDR McGuire has now also launched a patient portal where patients login, are sent a verification code and delivered their results.

