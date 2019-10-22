Testimony underway in DUI manslaughter trial

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Testimony is underway in the DUI manslaughter trial of Sarah Walker.

Walker is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a bus carrying the Florida High track team in April 2014. The bus driver, Rusty Fowler, was killed in the accident.

The prosecutor told the jury in opening statements that Walker refused a blood test on the scene of the crash, but a sample taken at the jail hours later showed her blood alcohol content was still above the legal limit.

The defense attorney told the jury that sometimes accidents are just that. He described a dark, steep roadway and a heavy rain falling at the time of the crash.

One of the track team members described looking out the window and seeing the headlights of a car turning right into the bus. She said she clenched her teeth and braced for impact. She said the bus hit a pole so hard it knocked her teeth out of line.

The defense attorney asked two track team members on the bus if Fowler’s dog was creating a disturbance on the bus. Both students said no, that they don’t hear a peep out of the dog.

“I didn’t even know it was there,” one said.

A paramedic took the stand just before lunch break and testified that she went to the jail hours after the crash to get a blood sample from Walker. It was taken at 9:35 a.m. she testified.

An FDLE analyst also took the stand and testified she tested Walker’s blood sample twice and each time the results were the same. She testified Walker’s blood alcohol level registered 0.099 both times.

Testimony in the case is expected to wrap up by Friday.

